Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say

An Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say.
By Ken Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after police in Ohio say he shot a knife-wielding man this past weekend.

The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in fear,” Birk said. “So, in defense of himself, he was able to discharge a firearm striking the individual in the leg area.”

According to the police report, Roberts was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he confronted the Amazon driver.

After being shot in the leg, Roberts ran from the scene and was eventually found by police, who took him to a hospital, Birk said.

According to the police chief, officers were investigating the shooting to determine if it was done in self-defense when Roberts walked out of the hospital.

“Him walking away from the hospital helped clarify the situation that the Amazon delivery driver was just defending himself,” Birk said.

Police found Roberts and took him to a different hospital for treatment.

It is unknown when he will appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
His biggest piece of advice for those headed to the funeral on Thursday is to arrive early.
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County...
Michiana community members give condolences to Rep. Jackie Walorski at visitation
Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

Latest News

WNDU's Samantha Albert brings us coverage on the procession of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Community members remember Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Community members remember Rep. Jackie Walorski
Lawmakers and dignitaries arrive for funeral of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Lawmakers and dignitaries arrive for funeral of Rep. Jackie Walorski
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
The New Hampshire attorney general reported officials are now investigating Harmony...
Officials announce Harmony Montgomery's case is now a homicide