Missing 16-year-old girl found safe, suspect placed under arrest

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke.

Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Bourbon Street Pizza shirt and may be in a red 2005 Ford Focus (displaying Indiana license plate CPG660).

(Walkerton Police Department)

The Ford Focus was last seen in the Marshall County area and was possibly driven by 32-year-old Jamison Al Ashby.

Jamison weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Police say he is a convicted felon with multiple outstanding warrants.

Please use extreme caution if Jamison or the Ford is located and call 911. Please contact the Walkerton Police Department’s Detective, Travis Jackson, at 574-279-2323 with any information you may have on Lacie’s whereabouts.

