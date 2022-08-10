Missing 16-year-old girl found safe, suspect placed under arrest

Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby(Walkerton Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke.

Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Bourbon Street Pizza shirt and may be in a red 2005 Ford Focus (displaying Indiana license plate CPG660).

(Walkerton Police Department)

The Ford Focus was last seen in the Marshall County area and was possibly driven by 32-year-old Jamison Al Ashby.

Jamison weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Police say he is a convicted felon with multiple outstanding warrants.

Please use extreme caution if Jamison or the Ford is located and call 911. Please contact the Walkerton Police Department’s Detective, Travis Jackson, at 574-279-2323 with any information you may have on Lacie’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting
Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
James Mueller, South Bend Mayor
Mayor Mueller calls bill proposing all mental health calls to SBFD ‘ignorant & reckless’

Latest News

Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County...
Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski
The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hosting its annual fundraising gala this month.
‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25
Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka.
Back-to-School: School City of Mishawaka students return to the classroom
Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County...
Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski at Granger Community Church