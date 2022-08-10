Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski

On behalf of our families and loved ones, I want to take a moment to thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and condolences as we mourn the loss of my beloved wife during this most difficult time. We have been touched by the support and kindness coming in from across the district, our nation and the world to honor the incredible legacy of Jackie. It is a testament to the impact Jackie had on so many lives, spanning from her days as a missionary in Romania to her five consecutive terms in Congress serving Indiana’s 2nd District. Her loss leaves a massive void in our family, our community and in Congress. As we prepare for the funeral services this week, our family remains focused solely on celebrating Jackie’s memory and mourning her loss as she returns home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. There are certain realities that we must face as part of this process, and I have been asked by many of you if I will be weighing in on Jackie’s replacement for the 2nd District Congressional seat based on the notice issued today from the Indiana GOP. There was nothing more important to Jackie than public service, and as part of her legacy I know she would want to weigh in on her successor. At this time, I am not ready to engage on this topic, but I do plan to offer my thoughts at a later date. It’s what she would have wanted on behalf of the Hoosier residents and families she has so honorably served from the State House to Washington.