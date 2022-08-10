Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Many people here in Michiana are remembering Congresswoman Jackie Walorski on Wednesday at her visitation.

Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week.

Walorski’s casket arrived Wednesday morning at Granger Community Church, where the visitation is being held. It started at 12 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The public is invited.

A funeral service will be held for Walorski at Granger Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. The funeral and burial are both open to the public. For more details, click here.

