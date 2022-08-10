Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski funeral

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church.

Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday.

Still, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman encouraged attendees to use the south entrance to the church off University Dr. and avoid using the north entrances off Cleveland Rd.

“It’s gone over pretty smoothly thus far. It’s early. We expect a larger rush probably after the work hour today so we ask that everyone enter the church through University Drive, the main entrance here,” Sheriff Redman said.

His biggest piece of advice for those headed to the funeral on Thursday is to arrive early.

The sheriff says they’ll be guiding cars to different parts of the parking lot based on whether they’re joining the procession after the funeral service or if they’re going elsewhere.

He says they don’t know exactly how many people will be coming Thursday, but they don’t expect any overflow from the church’s parking lot.

“This is a large campus as most people know. We have, like I said, multiple agencies working together. We’ve drawn out a map of where people will be placed tomorrow in the parking lot. So, we feel confident we have enough spaces here,” he said.

Redman says people will want to avoid driving near Granger Community Church between 10:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M. Thursday, an hour before the funeral starts.

People will want to particularly avoid this area after 12:30 P.M. and until the funeral procession makes it out of the area.

Redman says there won’t be any road closures, but they will close the north entrances to the church off Cleveland Rd. on Thursday, asking all funeral traffic to enter at the entrance off University Dr.

“I would say just be mindful of the amount of traffic that we could receive here during that time frame tomorrow. Service does start at 11:00 A.M. so we do expect a big rush between that 10:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M. timeframe,” Redman said.

He says people should account for extra travel time when making their plans for Thursday.

