Plans being made to combine Milford and Wawasee Middle Schools

WAWASEE, Ind. (WNDU) - At a board meeting on Tuesday, Wawasee Superintendent, Dr. Steve Troyer stated that it was time to start thinking of how to combine Milford’s 6th through 8th grades with Wawasee Middle School.

Troyer said that at Milford, the 6th through 8th grades only have a total of 148 students, making class sizes way too small to offer specific classes like geometry, which has caused many students to transfer to Wawasee Middle School anyway.

The school’s Superintendent stated that now is the perfect time to do what these schools have been trying to do for years now, and combine middle schools, to offer the best possible education to students. Troyer said that more opportunities would be available that way.

Parents at Milford have shown concern, and have state that combining the two middle schools would be too tough on families.

“It is not centrally located between our three communities, and for some, that’s a long drive,” said Karen Chupp, the grandmother of a Milford Kindergartener and 5th grader.

To which, Wawasee’s Superintendent said, “I know that that’s gonna be difficult and people will have their opinions and thoughts about the issue, and certainly, you know, we do as well. We would love to continue that building in the capacity that it is, but it is impacting kids.”

Dr. Troye told 16 News Now that there are many logistics still needed to be worked out, but the hope will be combining the two middle schools starting next school year, 2023-2024.

