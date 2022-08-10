Medical Moment: The signs of early dementia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated 11 million family, friends, and unpaid caregivers are caring for them.

Knowing the signs of early dementia, also known as mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible.

Experts say the top three signs of MCI are memory loss, especially new information, difficulty performing daily tasks, and losing language skills. Symptoms of MCI only appear after years and perhaps decades of damaging changes have accumulated in the brain.

“The footprint of these diseases may begin in early adulthood or even late adolescence,” says Robert S. Wilson, PhD, a professor of neurological sciences and behavioral sciences at Rush University Medical Center and a neuropsychologist at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center. “Almost everyone now believes that the fewer cognitive symptoms you have, and the less the pathologies have progressed, the greater chance of intervention being effective.”

For that reason, many researchers are now focusing on prevention rather than treatment.

A report from the National Institute on Aging and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found support for three interventions that may prevent or slow the development of cognitive decline and dementia: increased physical activity; controlling high blood pressure; and cognitive training interventions that aim to enhance problem-solving, memory, and speed of processing.

Dr. Manisha Parulekar is a geriatric medicine specialist as Hackensack University Medical Center. As symptoms of MCI begin to appear, she recommends that families help loved ones write down their routines.

“For some reason, the visual pathway seems to be staying longer with the patients,” Dr. Parulekar said.

Use post-it notes in a prominent place.

“They’re going in the bathroom, brush your teeth, breaking it down in simple steps and putting it on the post it so that they understand it,” Dr. Parulekar said.

If sentences become stilted, determine which words might be troublesome. List others they can use and practice. Losing language skills can lead to depression.

“They don’t remember the words and then they stop talking to people, then they start isolating themselves,” Dr. Parulekar explained. “And then it’s sort of a downhill course.”

Digital health tools to manage MCI is a promising new therapeutic direction for a very complex condition.

Due to the pandemic, research and development of digital health tools used in patient’s homes to treat acute illness and/or manage chronic conditions has drastically accelerated.

Two categories that have experienced rapid growth are digital therapeutics, which are prescribed alone or in tandem with pharmaceutical therapy, and virtual care solutions such as remote patient monitoring tools. Because MCI is a challenging chronic condition to manage for providers and caregivers, digital health companies are developing new technology solutions that can be used at home to stimulate brain activity with the goal of slowing progression of the disease.

By promoting engagement and delivering an exciting experience, the patient will continue to use digital tools as prescribed and experience improved health outcomes, whether it’s through virtual care and remote patient monitoring or prescription digital therapy.

