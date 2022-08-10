LPGA Epson Tour golfers visit Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of golfers on the LPGA Epson Tour visited Beacon Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

The group spent time with patients and nurses in the hospital’s atrium. They’re in town for the Four Winds Invitational this weekend, but they wanted to check in on the kids at the hospital before the tournament begins.

“We brought a little putting green out, and a little hitting station, just trying to get the kids’ spirits up a little bit, and just hang out and have fun,” says Kennedy Swann.

“We love the opportunity to do this with the kids,” says August Kim. “It’s always a lot of fun for us to step off the golf course and do something special for kids.”

Kim and Swann say community outreach is a big part of their jobs, and they love helping the kids.

The Four Winds Invitational begins on Friday at South Bend Country Club.

