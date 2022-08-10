LaPorte County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing man

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in LaPorte County need your help finding a missing man.

Brett A. Lawson, 38, was last seen on July 31 in the 3100 West block of Small Road in Center Township between 1 a.m. CDT and 2 a.m. CDT.

Brett is 5′10″ and weighs 225 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He also has a large tattoo on his right forearm.

If you have any information on Brett’s whereabouts, please reach out to Chief of Detectives Captain Andrew Hahn (219-326-7700, ext. 2340 / ahahn@lcso.in.gov) or Detective Austin Howell (219-326-7700, ext. 2562 / ahowell@lcso.in.gov).

