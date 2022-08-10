LaPorte County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing man

Brett A. Lawson
Brett A. Lawson(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in LaPorte County need your help finding a missing man.

Brett A. Lawson, 38, was last seen on July 31 in the 3100 West block of Small Road in Center Township between 1 a.m. CDT and 2 a.m. CDT.

Brett is 5′10″ and weighs 225 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He also has a large tattoo on his right forearm.

If you have any information on Brett’s whereabouts, please reach out to Chief of Detectives Captain Andrew Hahn (219-326-7700, ext. 2340 / ahahn@lcso.in.gov) or Detective Austin Howell (219-326-7700, ext. 2562 / ahowell@lcso.in.gov).

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting
Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
James Mueller, South Bend Mayor
Mayor Mueller calls bill proposing all mental health calls to SBFD ‘ignorant & reckless’

Latest News

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hosting its annual fundraising gala this month.
‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25
School City of Mishawaka
Back-to-School: School City of Mishawaka students return to the classroom
Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County...
Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old girl found safe; suspect arrested