Kindergartner removed from academy over same-sex parents accepted into new school

Zoey Parker accepted into new private school
FILE PHOTO - Zoey attended Pre-K at Bible Baptist Academy, but the private school refused to enroll her for kindergarten, stating that the Parkers’ same-sex marriage conflicted with its Christian values.(Emily Elizabeth Parker)
By Amanda Johnson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - A child removed from a Louisiana private school after being adopted by her aunts will be starting kindergarten at another Christian school, her mother announced on Facebook.

Zoey’s parents, Emily and Jennifer Parker, spoke earlier this week after Bible Baptist Academy in Dequincy refused to enroll her for kindergarten. They adopted her after her father was killed in an industrial accident.

Zoey attended pre-K at Bible Baptist, but the private school refused to enroll her again, stating the Parkers’ same-sex marriage conflicted with its Christian values.

“This should not be interpreted that we have any hatred or malice toward them,” the school said in a statement. “We are just as committed to loving all people as we are to holding to Bible principles that people may not agree with or may not understand.”

The family’s story was shared internationally, and Emily Parker said they have been approached by multiple news outlets, writers and talk shows.

“We feel so blessed to have an army at our side,” she wrote.

Emily Parker announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Zoey will attend kindergarten at Hamilton Christian School in Lake Charles, another private school closer to their home.

“My little girl will never find herself alone or without love. She is loved farther than comprehension could explain,” Parker wrote. “I am so excited for her new journey I just hate how it came about.”

A couple shared on social media that their daughter’s school told them she could no longer attend because they are in a same-sex marriage. (Source: KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old girl found safe; suspect arrested
South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting
Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy
Funeral details for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Latest News

FILE IMAGE - Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville, Indiana, on...
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
The group spent time with patients and nurses in the hospital's atrium.
LPGA Epson Tour golfers visit Beacon Children’s Hospital
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July.
Holy Cross College introduces new president
According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to...
Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat
St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman says they'll be guiding guests to different parts of the...
Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services