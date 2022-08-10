Irish learning from experienced coaching staff

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the challenges for the Fighting Irish in fall camp is having to get used to a new coaching staff.

Luckily, for a team with national championship aspirations, it helps when all the new coaches have experience playing or coaching in a College Football Playoff game or a Super Bowl.

New head coach Marcus Freeman said back in spring that was intentional. Winning matters, and the Irish have been soaking in everything they can from this experienced staff.

16 Sports talked to some of the Irish linebackers, led by new defensive coordinator Al Golden, about learning from a coach who’s fresh off coaching the Cincinnati Bengals’ linebackers in the Super Bowl in February.

“One of the biggest things is just that monotony,” says JD Bertrand, senior linebacker. “You’re not going to know what day it is during fall camp. Every single day has a very similar schedule and being able to make the most out of each of those days.”

Fellow senior linebacker Jack Kiser agreed.

“Just the little things,” Kiser says. “Watching film, this is what we’re looking for. Situational football to the next level. That 500 level. That’s what we say all the time. Just to have that every single day. That knowledge, you can’t put a price tag on that.”

Graduate linebacker Bo Bauer also touched on what he’s learned during his first week of fall camp with the new coaching staff.

“They’ve done it at the highest level,” Bauer says. “I’m just trying to take in everything I can. I’m a sponge now every day. Just tell me, give me everything you can. I want to get better. I’m not afraid of critique. Failure? That’s going to come, but I want to get better, so it’s like ‘tell me, what can I do to get better.’ And at the end of the day, they do. And so, I try to improve on it every day.”

Notre Dame opens its season on the road at Ohio State on Sept. 3. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

