Hoosier Lottery hosting ‘JUMBO CASH Happy Hour’ at Indiana State Fair

By Lauren Moss
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How does winning some cash soon right now?

All you need to do is head to the Indiana State Fair! The Hoosier Lottery Town is hosting “JUMBO CASH Happy Hour” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. This excludes the fair’s last day, which is Aug. 21.

“For every $10 purchase of JUMBO CASH scratch-offs, players will receive an entry into the Happy Hour drawings for the opportunity to be one of six winners,” says Sarah Taylor, executive director for Hoosier Lottery. “Each of the winners then selects and scratches off a box on the JUMBO CASH Game Board, which includes cash prizes ranging from $100 to $500.”

And if you can’t make it to the fair, click here for the chance to be one of 15 winners to receive two Hoosier Lottery prize packs, including the new JUMBO CASH scratch-off family.

The promotion runs through Aug. 26.

