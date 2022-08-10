Holy Cross College introduces new president

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross College introduced its new president on Wednesday.

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Clark is the first president of the college who is not a Holy Cross brother or priest.

Community members and city leaders were invited to an introduction of the new president on Wednesday morning.

“This college is blessed to have strong, talented, committed faculty and staff, gifted senior leaders, a strong and effective board, financial stability, and the support of the brothers and the congregation with amazing students and families and a community that supports them,” Clark says. “The foundation is strong, and now it’s time to thrive.”

Clark says he’s already started brainstorming a campus master plan.

A formal inauguration for Clark is set for Spring 2023.

