Holy Cross College introduces new president

By Alex Almanza
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross College introduced its new president on Wednesday.

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Clark is the first president of the college who is not a Holy Cross brother or priest.

Community members and city leaders were invited to an introduction of the new president on Wednesday morning.

“This college is blessed to have strong, talented, committed faculty and staff, gifted senior leaders, a strong and effective board, financial stability, and the support of the brothers and the congregation with amazing students and families and a community that supports them,” Clark says. “The foundation is strong, and now it’s time to thrive.”

Clark says he’s already started brainstorming a campus master plan.

A formal inauguration for Clark is set for Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old girl found safe; suspect arrested
South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting
Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy
Funeral details for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Latest News

The Hoosier Lottery Town is hosting “JUMBO CASH Happy Hour” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Hoosier Lottery hosting ‘JUMBO CASH Happy Hour’ at Indiana State Fair
Curt Nisly
Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat
WNDU's Ibrahim Samra joins us live to explain the future of the Curious Kids' Museum.
Plans for the future of the Curious Kids' Museum
Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia