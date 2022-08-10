First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Second Half of the Week

Sun will fill the skies along with comfortable August temperatures and lower humidity. Just a slight chance of a shower through Saturday. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Very refreshing start to the day with a few areas of patchy fog. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be right around 80 degrees for the afternoon high. Just a light breeze keeps it feeling super nice across the area. High of 81 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increase in some clouds throughout the evening and into the early morning. The chance for a few morning showers. Otherwise, cool and comfortable. Low of 62 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Starting the day with a few more clouds and the chance for a few scattered showers. Some light showers could linger through 9 or 10 am before the clouds clear and the sunshine returns. No heavy rain expected. Temperatures will remain around 80 degrees in the afternoon along with mostly clear skies. High of 80 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clear and comfortable throughout the day. A light north breeze will leave afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunshine will fill the skies for the end of the week! High of 78 degrees. Winds N 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine will continue through Saturday before a chance for some scattered showers on Sunday. With a system moving into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes we will keep showers possible with mostly cloudy skies from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. Staying mild into next week with a few more chances for rain. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 80

Tuesday’s Low: 60

Precipitation: 0.00″

