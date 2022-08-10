Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WNDU) - One candidate is filing to run for late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s seat.

According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat.

Nisly is currently representing the 22nd district in the Indiana House of Representatives but lost in the Republican primary to Craig Snow back in May after their districts were combined because of redistricting.

Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week, leaving a vacancy in the office of United States Representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

A special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8 to fill the vacancy.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

