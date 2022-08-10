Back-to-School: School City of Mishawaka students return to the classroom

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka.

16 Morning News Now stopped by John Young Middle School on Wednesday morning to chat with Principal Mike Fisher and Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens.

They say they are so excited for the year ahead, as they have so many new opportunities for their students.

“Last year, for the first time, we had our geometry students go to the high school for their first period of the day, and they got a high school credit in geometry,” Fisher says. “We bussed them back here and they finished their day at the middle school. It worked so well—our partnership with the high school—and we expanded that to German and French. So now, if you want to take German or French, you can start your day off at the high school in the morning and then we pick you up and you come back here to finish your day.”

In addition to that, they now offer practical skills that usually are not taught as much in school, where students will learn how to budget, change a tire, or even purchase a car.

Their innovation lab also provides these students a way to investigate potential occupational interests.

