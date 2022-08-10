‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend is hosting its annual fundraising gala this month.

Paul Szrom, director of development at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the event, which will be hosted by our very own Tricia Sloma!

“An Evening at the Kroc” will take place on Aug. 25. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will feature dinner, a live auction, a silent auction, a presentation about the Kroc Center’s commitment to the community, and a performance by Girl Named Tom—the 2021 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

