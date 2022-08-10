16 Pack-a-Backpack pickup and distribution begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!

After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday.

We know how important it is to get the school year off to a good start, and these supplies will help get local students started on the road to success.

Thanks to the generous support from Meijer, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, and the people of Michiana, we were able to distribute over 3,000 backpacks to kids across a 10-county region!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.