Elkhart officers charged with excessive force appear in court ahead of trial

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Elkhart officers were in court on Tuesday for their final pre-trial conference.

Cory Newland and Joshua Titus are facing federal charges of using excessive force. Surveillance video from a 2018 incident shows the officers beating a suspect who was handcuffed.

Charges were then filed in March of 2019, and the officers were placed on unpaid leave.

Depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s hearing, a trial could happen as soon as September.

