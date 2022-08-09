Elkhart officers charged with excessive force appear in court ahead of trial
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Elkhart officers were in court on Tuesday for their final pre-trial conference.
Cory Newland and Joshua Titus are facing federal charges of using excessive force. Surveillance video from a 2018 incident shows the officers beating a suspect who was handcuffed.
Charges were then filed in March of 2019, and the officers were placed on unpaid leave.
Depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s hearing, a trial could happen as soon as September.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.