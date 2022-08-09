Strong offensive line, new quarterback ready to lead Mishawaka Cavemen

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Cavemen are reloaded and ready for another strong season, running their triple option behind a strong and experienced offensive line.

16 Sports met up with the team Monday afternoon to talk about that strength.

“A big strength is definitely our o-line,” says Malik Washington, senior cornerback. “We got a lot of talent back on our offense.”

Senior offensive lineman Tanner Parmley agreed.

“We have a really, really strong offensive line,” Parmley says. “We’re all veterans. We’re all seniors, except for Matthew Willis, who is a junior. We call it the trenches. It’s just a bunch of guys being dudes I guess is the best way to say it. It’s just a really aggressive way of playing football, and not a lot of teams are ready for it.”

Mishawaka head coach Keith Kinder says his program has a lot of hard-working players, and he is fortunate for that.

“We got a really good group of hard-nosed, physical kids. They are what our community is, which is hard-working, blue collar. They love being a part of a program. They’re builders. They like building programs. So, we’re fortunate with the kind of kids that we get here.”

While a lot of things are the same for Kinder’s team, one thing that is somewhat the same will end up being a big change. A new starting quarterback who has a familiar last name will be at the helm for the Cavemen this season.

Brady Fisher is replacing his brother Justin, who graduated and is now playing at Notre Dame. Even though a different Fisher will be under center, there are still high expectations for the Cavemen this season.

“Brady looking promising, at least through preseason,” Parmley says. “He had a little bit of experience last year, so now this year Brady has kind of stepped in and he’s already shown the leadership role that’s necessary for quarterbacks. He’s obviously big like his brother. I’m really looking forward to seeing how he plays this year.”

Kinder agreed with Parmley.

“Brady’s done a really good job,” Kinder says. “He’s got the right disposition to replace his brother, who was a really good player. He doesn’t get bothered. He’s kind of unflappable, so he’s done a really good job so far kind of growing into the role and I think he’s going to have a good season for us.”

The Cavemen begin their season on the road at Marian on Aug. 19. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

