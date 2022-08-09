Spectrum Health Lakeland hosts blood drive in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A blood drive was hosted in St. Joseph on Tuesday to help save lives.

It happened at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blood supplies across the state of Michigan remain low, with some blood types in critical need.

“It really is important because if you can go through maybe five to ten minutes of discomfort, you can save up to three lives,” says Sheyenne Allyn-White, donor specialist at Versiti Blood Center of Michigan. “And it might be your own life one day that someone else saved by giving a donation. So, it’s really important.”

If you would like to donate blood, there are two more upcoming blood drives this month:

Aug.17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, (31 N. St. Joseph Avenue)

Aug. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital (400 Medical Park Drive)

Individuals aged 17 and older who weigh at least 112 pounds, are in good health, and not experiencing symptoms of cold or flu may donate blood. Donors who are 16 years old may donate but must have parent/guardian permission. Photo ID and face masks are required to donate.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and click “search donation locations.”

