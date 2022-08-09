South Bend city, school officials highlight school zone safety

By Alex Almanza
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As students head back to school, city and school leaders are highlighting the importance of paying attention when driving near school zones.

On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller, along with South Bend Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings and other city and school leaders highlighted school zone safety by installing a flashing beacon near Marquette Montessori Academy.

The installation is one of nearly 140 beacons being installed in the city. The project incorporates all public schools within city limits as well as several private schools.

“We’re excited. We’re happy with the partnership that we formed with South Bend School Corporation to make sure that we’re in great communication and working together to move our city forward and our schools forward and make sure our kids have every opportunity to thrive,” Mueller said.

City engineers say the project has been in the works for almost five years.

“These flashing beacon installations have been pretty limited in the past due to funding. So, we tried to include them over the years in various capital improvement projects when we could,” said city engineer Kara Boyles. “Since 2017, we’ve received numerous requests from both the private and the public school corporation.”

City engineers say they still have about 17 more flashing beacons to install over the next couple of weeks.

For a look at first days for schools and districts across the Michiana area, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on S.R. 23
Crews respond to South Bend house fire
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting
A man was reportedly shot near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue late Sunday afternoon.
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash

Latest News

Carter King was recently diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor.
Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor
'Still the same Marian' Knights reloaded for 2022 season
South Bend announces expansion of free open Wi-Fi network.
South Bend announces expansion of free, open Wi-Fi network
Community leaders in Elkhart County meet with officials from Indiana's Department of...
INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County
16 News Now's Maria Catanzarite introduces us to the story of courageous Carter King.
Plymouth 5-year-old battles with brain tumor