South Bend city, school officials highlight school zone safety

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As students head back to school, city and school leaders are highlighting the importance of paying attention when driving near school zones.

On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller, along with South Bend Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings and other city and school leaders highlighted school zone safety by installing a flashing beacon near Marquette Montessori Academy.

The installation is one of nearly 140 beacons being installed in the city. The project incorporates all public schools within city limits as well as several private schools.

“We’re excited. We’re happy with the partnership that we formed with South Bend School Corporation to make sure that we’re in great communication and working together to move our city forward and our schools forward and make sure our kids have every opportunity to thrive,” Mueller said.

City engineers say the project has been in the works for almost five years.

“These flashing beacon installations have been pretty limited in the past due to funding. So, we tried to include them over the years in various capital improvement projects when we could,” said city engineer Kara Boyles. “Since 2017, we’ve received numerous requests from both the private and the public school corporation.”

City engineers say they still have about 17 more flashing beacons to install over the next couple of weeks.

