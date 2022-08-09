Silver Alert active for missing 15-year-old girl from Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide silver alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old girl from Elkhart.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red shirt with white lettering, black shorts, and carrying a brown jacket, she was last seen Monday, August 8th just before midnight. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If anyone has information on Allen, they are asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or 911.

