Registration open for 19th annual LOGAN’s Run

Registration open for 19th annual LOGAN’s Run
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19th annual LOGAN’s Run will take place on Saturday, August 27 at Hannah and Friends in South Bend.

You can enjoy a 1-Mile Wellness Fun Walk or Run, with a Family Fun Fest after.

The run is free for LOGAN clients, and $25 for everyone else.

“I’ve been doing this for 19 years and I’ve been having so much fun doing it,” said race director Jamie McGraw. “It means a whole lot to me. Come out and support LOGAN.”

Registration for LOGAN’s Run is open right now. For more information or to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on S.R. 23
Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A man was reportedly shot near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue late Sunday afternoon.
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting
5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Rest of the Week
WNDU School Day Forecast
WNDU School Day Forecast
South Bend Common Council tables mental health resolution
South Bend Common Council tables mental health resolution
South Bend Common Council tables mental health response unit.
South Bend Common Council tables mental health response unit