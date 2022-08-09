Registration open for 19th annual LOGAN’s Run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19th annual LOGAN’s Run will take place on Saturday, August 27 at Hannah and Friends in South Bend.

You can enjoy a 1-Mile Wellness Fun Walk or Run, with a Family Fun Fest after.

The run is free for LOGAN clients, and $25 for everyone else.

“I’ve been doing this for 19 years and I’ve been having so much fun doing it,” said race director Jamie McGraw. “It means a whole lot to me. Come out and support LOGAN.”

Registration for LOGAN’s Run is open right now. For more information or to register, click here.

