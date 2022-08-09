Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor

PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor.

In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.

“We’re learning to take it one day at a time and seeing him happy and smiling still. It helps us get to the next day,” remarked Matt King, Carter’s father.

Carter’s mother, Joanna King, said her son’s symptoms of DIPG escalated from struggling to use his right hand, to developing a limp in his right foot, to irregularities in his eyes.

“So we instantly got him in to see the doctor,” said Joanna.

Carter just concluded one month of radiation treatment and will soon meet with DIPG specialists in Columbus, Ohio. In the meantime, he continues to giggle and smile - and has hopes of someday becoming a pilot.

“I’m so honored to be his mom. He’s the best kid ever. He’s so strong,” Joanna stated.

The family created Facebook page called Courage for Carter where they are selling t-shirts, decals, and wristbands to raise awareness of DIPG and to show Carter he isn’t alone.

Additionally, a GoFundMe has been established to help cover medical bills, travel for treatment, and to maintain a good quality of life for the 5 year old.

“...whether it’s for toys, a trip, or medical bills, anything, because we want to give him the best life that we can. But also, there’s trials all across the country and around the world,” Joanna explained.

