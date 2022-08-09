Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city.

According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department, the theft reports are mostly from neighborhoods on the city’s south side between Plymouth Avenue and College Avenue.

The reports are from early Monday morning between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

If you live in this area and have any video surveillance---you’re asked to call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or direct message police on Facebook.

For more on recent thefts reported in Goshen, click here.

