Medical Moment: How a tick bite can make you allergic to red meat

(WNDU) - It might look harmless, but one bite from this little bug could change your whole life. If it attaches, the Lone Star tick can trigger a severe allergic reaction to mammal meat such as beef, pork, and lamb.

“This really is the first example of a food allergy being driven by an exposure to something else like an insect bite,” said Robert Valet, an allergist and immunologist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

People with the allergy may develop hives, swelling, wheezing, diarrhea, or life-threatening anaphylaxis when they eat red meat. Symptoms usually begin a few hours after exposure and the allergy appears to be a life-long problem for most.

It happens because the tick bite causes some people to develop a strong immune response to a sugar molecule called alpha-gal which is found in the tick bite and red meat.

“So, patients become sensitized by the tick bite and then later when they eat red meat can have an allergic reaction,” Dr. Valet said.

Diagnosing for Alpha gal syndrome is two ways, a blood test and a skin test.

The blood test can confirm and measure the amount of antibodies you have in your blood stream while the skin test is a prick of your skin and then expose that skin to small amounts of substances extracted from red meat and if the skin develops a bump, you have the syndrome.

Treating is simple: don’t eat and avoid foods that cause the reaction, and always check ingredients on labels when buying from a store to make sure they do not contain red meat or meat-based ingredients.

If you do develop a meat-based allergy, there are plenty of new options to still get the essential proteins that you get from meat: Impossible Meat, which is made for people who eat a vegan lifestyle but are missing key nutrients of other vegan options.

For example, the protein contents in one impossible burger is the same amount of protein as one regular meat burger. The impossible burger though has less saturated fats and no cholesterol. And with about sixty five percent of Americans already converting to Impossible meat, it is a great way to still get the same amount of protein if you develop a red meat allergy

Though the Lone Star tick is most common in southern regions, its territory is expanding to areas in the Midwest and Northeast, in part due to global warming. Ticks thrive in warm and humid conditions and can cause a number of other illnesses.

The CDC estimates that between 2004 and 2019, the number of tick-borne diseases in the US more than doubled.

Experts say prevention measures are your best defense.

“Long clothing, insect repellent, look for ticks. If you see them get them off,” Dr. Valet explained.

Dr. Valet says that about 30 percent of the patients with the meat allergy will also experience problems tolerating dairy but they can still eat chicken and fish.

