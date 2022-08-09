Mayor Mueller calls bill proposing all mental health calls to SBFD ‘ignorant & reckless’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is calling out council members who authored a recently proposed bill Monday.

“We believe it is premature and perhaps even reckless by the bill’s authors to put forth such statements that haven’t been confirmed by the investigation or other evidence,” Mueller said at a press conference.

In it, Bill 22-36 includes implementation of a mental health crisis team within the South Bend Fire Department. Though, Mueller says that idea along with other language in the bill has created all sorts of confusion.

“This resolution is causing more questions than answering anything going forward,” Mueller says.

For South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon, he says no one called him prior to this resolution being proposed but says relying solely on the fire department to field every mental health crisis call is impractical.

“They (fire fighters) are not mental health evaluators or clinicians that could provide that service,” Buchanon said.

With no name, no co-sponsor or even a cover letter attached to the bill, Sixth District Council Member Sheila Neizgodski says it somehow unrightfully still made the Common Council agenda Monday.

“This was hastily filed. There was no communication with the Chair of Health and Public Safety Committee which is Councilman Eli Wax. The protocols in place for proper filing were not followed,” Neizgodski says.

This all comes as questions surround the death of Dante Kittrell, a South Bend man fatally shot by police after allegedly pointing his gun at officers.

South bend police promised in a statement Monday to release video of the incident:

“Since the officer-involved shooting on July 29, the South Bend Police Department has been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation led by the St. Joseph County Police Department. The South Bend Police Department has turned over all evidence including, but not limited to, in-car camera and body-worn videos from the officers who responded. If the videos are not released by St. Joseph County investigators, the South Bend Police Department will make them available once the investigation concludes and the prosecutor reviews the facts, statements, and evidence. We acknowledge the community request to see the videos, and we also feel it is important to release them to maintain the transparency of our department’s response. The officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave until the investigation and prosecutor review is complete.”

Meanwhile, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says anyone questioning the capabilities of officers to handle mental health crisis calls is wrong.

“When something goes bad, people claim we don’t know what we are doing or we are not trained for it which is literally the opposite,” Ruszkowski says.

Out of 668 mental related crisis calls to South Bend Police in 2022, Ruszkowski reports 667 ended peacefully without incident.

Mueller says while the bill raises points about the importance of mental health response, it doesn’t explain how a full time mental health crisis team would be implemented.

“This is nothing about mobile crisis teams. In fact, we are already working on implementing them here in our community and we will continue to do so,” Mueller says.

Following Monday’s press conference, Bill 22-36 was heard at a Common Council meeting but members decided to ultimately table the bill indefinitely.

