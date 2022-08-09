INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?

Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”

Tuesday marked the 26th annual INDOT luncheon. The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce arranged the gathering to discuss local transportation priorities.

Tuesday’s event was arguably the best ever, given the nature of INDOT’s announcement: “The next five years, Indiana Department of Transportation will be investing in, approximately $250 million into Elkhart County across a variety of different infrastructure improvement projects,” McNair told the crowd.

INDOT’s current top priority in Elkhart County is the continued widening of U.S. 20 east of where it ceases to serve as the bypass.

Work is already underway to widen U.S. 20 from State Road 15 to State Road 13 at a cost of $53 million.

As early as 2024, work will start on a project to widen U.S. 20 from County Road 35 to State Road 13 at a cost of $32 million.

Also on the horizon, is a project to widen U.S. 33 south of Goshen from County Road 34 to County Road 40 at a cost of $34.5 million, although it’s still unclear exactly how wide the new road would be. “We still have more research to do but initially it looks like there’s going to be 150-property owners that will be affected by that project,” McNair said.

INDOT also expects to award $41 million in Trax grants that help local governments pay for railroad overpasses. Tuesday brought mention of two projects in Elkhart at Hively Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue.

The planned $250 million investment in Elkhart County should be enough to provide 55 new road miles and 33 bridges and culverts.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.