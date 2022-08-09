Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy

The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Executive Order 22-12 on Tuesday, which calls a special election in the Second Congressional District.

The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.

Click HERE to view the executive order.

Click HERE for more information on the special election.

