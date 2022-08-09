First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Rest of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: After the cold front passed through last night the lower humidity has set in. You will feel the lack of moisture and a very comfortable feel for not only Tuesday, but the rest of the week. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s by the afternoon with a nice breeze out of the north and west. A very nice change compared to the past week, with a mixture of sun and clouds. High of 78 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

HIGH SWIM RISK: There will be red flags flying throughout the day all along Lake Michigan beaches. Stay out of the water and off the piers today. Waves are expected to be between 3-6 feet and strong currents are also likely. Stay safe and stay on the sand if you plan on spending the day by the water.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm throughout the evening as temperatures continue to cool into the early morning. Very comfortable. Low of 58 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine and a few high clouds. Low humidity sticks around and will again create a very comfortable feel to the air. Highs will get back into the lower 80s during the afternoon with a light breeze from the north. High of 81 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny throughout the day with highs getting back into the upper 70s. The light breeze from the north will continue. A few more clouds during the afternoon with a chance of a few light showers during the evening. Otherwise, we are dry through the end of the week. High of 79 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend and into next week. There will be a system moving out of the upper Midwest heading into Sunday afternoon. Depending on the position of the low we could get more cloud cover and some scattered showers and thunderstorms that will last into early Monday morning. We will keep an eye on these rain chances as we get closer to the weekend. Not a washout but enough to water the plants potentially. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 8th, 2022

Monday’s High: 86

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.06″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.