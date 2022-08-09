Bird Scooters migrate out of Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Bird Scooters are getting the boot in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph!

City officials confirmed both received a notice from Bird saying they are ending their summer-long experiment. It comes after the scooter rental service reported only one percent of rental time in the last five weeks.

“Bird came to the community because Bird asked to come to the community and the city agreed to try it as an experiment,” said John Hodgson, the City Manager of St. Joseph. “Apparently, Bird has decided it’s not working for them at this time. They leave open the possibility that they may ask to return in the future.”

Bird says it expects to pull all of its scooters from both Benton Harbor and St. Joseph in the next 30 days.

