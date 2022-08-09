Benton Harbor’s Arts District implements free Wi-Fi for residents

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Cornerstone Alliance held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a key milestone in keeping the folks of Benton Harbor connected.

Right now, residents in the city’s arts district can access free Wi-Fi thanks to the support of Congressman Fred Upton and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad who were both in attendance at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

“These anchor institutions are very trusted, they’re safe, and they often are adjacent to neighborhoods like this one, or in corridors that people frequent, are near transpo spots where people might linger, and we’ve been able to take advantage of that.”

But that’s not all, folks can also ride a water taxi that connects Benton Harbor to St. Joe. It is located at the Riverview Drive Dock.

