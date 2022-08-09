Beacon Health System opens new outpatient center in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A new outpatient center is open in Goshen.

Beacon Health System opened the 20,000-square foot facility on Monday. It is located at 2222 Rieth Boulevard, which is just off U.S. 33 and County Road 17.

It’s open seven days a week, with services including urgent care, an imaging center, and physical therapy.

The $11.7 million center is also the second Beacon location to offer a new online registration process for patients and kiosks for check-ins.

