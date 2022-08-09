Beacon Health System opens new outpatient center in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A new outpatient center is open in Goshen.

Beacon Health System opened the 20,000-square foot facility on Monday. It is located at 2222 Rieth Boulevard, which is just off U.S. 33 and County Road 17.

It’s open seven days a week, with services including urgent care, an imaging center, and physical therapy.

The $11.7 million center is also the second Beacon location to offer a new online registration process for patients and kiosks for check-ins.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on S.R. 23
Crews respond to South Bend house fire
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting
A man was reportedly shot near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue late Sunday afternoon.
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings

Latest News

Beacon Health System opened the 20,000-square foot facility on Monday.
Beacon Health System opens new outpatient center in Goshen
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Swelling, prebiotics/probiotics, monkeypox concerns
School City of Mishawaka starts the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a new...
Back-to-School: School City Mishawaka’s Dr. Theodore Stevens
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Swelling, prebiotics/probiotics, monkeypox concerns