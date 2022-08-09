Back-to-School: School City Mishawaka’s Dr. Theodore Stevens

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka starts the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a new superintendent.

Dr. Theodore Stevens is no stranger to the district. He served several years in Mishawaka as an assistant superintendent and as a principal at LaSalle Elementary School. He left four years ago to lead South Central Community School Corproation in LaPorte County. He says it’s the Mishawaka people that brought him back.

“The people, the community, that tight knit family that we have in School City is really something that I’ve enjoyed immensely and certainly happy to come back,” said Stevens.

Sandwiched between South Bend and Penn-Harris-Madison school districts, Mishawaka is often viewed as a big city school with a small-town feel. Enrollment is steady at around 5,000 students. He says School City Mishawaka offers excellence in academics, athletics and fine arts.

“Providing opportunities for students,” says Stevens, “helps them to have a connection (and) feel good about coming to school and often times is the driver that brings kids to school, to be successful.”

There are a limited number of teaching positions open right now. Stevens admits staffing challenges due to the close proximity of South Bend and PHM districts. But Mishawaka has its incentives.

“We’re the smallest of those these corporations, sort of tight-knit community so to speak,” said Stevens. " I think that’s a big reason that we want to have folks (work) here. Our benefits? Our salary is competitive with the neighboring school corporations, and we just feel like we bring a lot of advantages to the table.”

School City Mishawaka has a rich history with beautiful buildings. Stevens says Mishawaka High School will celebrate 100 years in 2024. Despite the aging buildings, Stevens says they work hard to maintain a modern learning environment that’s also safe. He noted the 2016 referendum that paid for new vestibule entrances in all nine of their buildings along with several other security upgrades.

