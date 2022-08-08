Sunburst 1-mile raises money for Beacon Children’s

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of runners raced in Granger on Sunday to help area kids.

The Sunburst 1-Mile Race benefitted Beacon Children’s Hospital. Part of the proceeds also go toward adult and pediatric rehabilitation programs.

The race was open to all competitors, including adaptive athletes, and those looking to enjoy some fresh air.

“I think people are happy to be able to come to a smaller, more casual family-friendly event. We’ve seen all ages today. We’ve seen grandparents, grandkids. We have seen baby strollers, so it’s been very upbeat. People love to just come outside, exercise, and spend quality time together for a very good cause,” explained race director Courtney Kipker.

