South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting

(Carly Miller)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department released a statement on Monday regarding the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting last month.

It happened in the 1200 block of North Sheridan Street in South Bend by the baseball fields near Coquillard Elementary School back on July 29.

The St. Joseph County Police Department says Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot and killed. He was allegedly threatening suicide as he waved a gun.

His death has left many community members with questions.

The statement can be read in its entirety below:

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles

Updated: seconds ago
Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township.

News

Truck crashes into Indian Village home

Updated: moments ago
Emergency crews in St. Joseph County were called after a truck crashed into a home in Indian Village on Monday morning just north of the roundabout at Douglas Road and Juniper Road.

News

Large response to St. Joseph County house fire

Updated: 16 minutes ago
It happened in the 22000 block of State Road 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend.

News

Truck crashes into Indian Village home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Emergency crews in St. Joseph County were called after a truck crashed into a home in Indian Village on Monday morning just north of the roundabout at Douglas Road and Juniper Road.

Latest News

News

Safety reminders as kids head back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
It’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated at school.

News

Large response to South Bend house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire in South Bend Monday morning.

News

First Alert Forecast: PM Storms Monday, Lower Humidity on the Way

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

WNDU School Bus Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Sunburst 1-mile raises money for Beacon Children’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Sunburst 1-Mile Race benefitted Beacon Children’s Hospital.

News

Sunburst 1-mile race

Updated: 13 hours ago