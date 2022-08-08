South Bend Police Department releases statement on recent deadly officer-involved shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department released a statement on Monday regarding the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting last month.

It happened in the 1200 block of North Sheridan Street in South Bend by the baseball fields near Coquillard Elementary School back on July 29.

The St. Joseph County Police Department says Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot and killed. He was allegedly threatening suicide as he waved a gun.

His death has left many community members with questions.

The statement can be read in its entirety below:

Since the officer-involved shooting on July 29, the South Bend Police Department has been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation led by the St. Joseph County Police Department. The South Bend Police Department has turned over all evidence including, but not limited to, in-car camera and body-worn videos from the officers who responded. If the videos are not released by St. Joseph County investigators, the South Bend Police Department will make them available once the investigation concludes and the prosecutor reviews the facts, statements, and evidence. We acknowledge the community request to see the videos, and we also feel it is important to release them to maintain the transparency of our department’s response. The officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave until the investigation and prosecutor review is complete.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.