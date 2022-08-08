Safety reminders as kids head back to school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer is winding down and kids are heading back to the classroom, but the hot temperatures are still here.

That’s why it’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated at school.

Many schools in Michiana are not air conditioned, and heat-related illnesses can happen fast, especially when kids are outside for recess.

“It’s a general thing of like five cups of water a day normally for someone who’s between four and 8-years-old,” said retired Clay fire marshal Dave Cherrone. “When you’re adding in activities at school, you just keep doubling those things.”

And if your child doesn’t like drinking water, Cherrone recommends adding flavor like lemon juice.

For drivers, it’s time to slow down and follow school zone speed limits. It could be the difference between life and death.

Always stop when a school bus has its lights on and stop arm extended. Stop always means Stop.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.