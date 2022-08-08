Safety reminders as kids head back to school

Safety reminders as kids head back to school
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer is winding down and kids are heading back to the classroom, but the hot temperatures are still here.

That’s why it’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated at school.

Many schools in Michiana are not air conditioned, and heat-related illnesses can happen fast, especially when kids are outside for recess.

“It’s a general thing of like five cups of water a day normally for someone who’s between four and 8-years-old,” said retired Clay fire marshal Dave Cherrone. “When you’re adding in activities at school, you just keep doubling those things.”

And if your child doesn’t like drinking water, Cherrone recommends adding flavor like lemon juice.

For drivers, it’s time to slow down and follow school zone speed limits. It could be the difference between life and death.

Always stop when a school bus has its lights on and stop arm extended. Stop always means Stop.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
The home is considered a total loss.
House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles
A man was reportedly shot near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue late Sunday afternoon.
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
Edith Schmucker
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers

Latest News

Emergency crews are responding after a truck crashed into an Indian Village home on Monday...
Truck crashes into Indian Village home
House fire on S.R. 23
Large response to South Bend house fire
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: PM Storms Monday, Lower Humidity on the Way
WNDU School Bus Forecast
WNDU School Bus Forecast