Rep. Upton begins ‘District Community Grants Tour’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Congressman Fred Upton kicked off his “District Community Grants Tour” on Monday.

Upton is visiting communities in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District to acknowledge recipients of federal grants that he helped support in congress.

On Monday, Upton visited the future site of the Spectrum Health — Lakeland Center for Better Health and Wellness in Benton Harbor. The center received a $500,000 grant from the Health Resource and Service Administration, which officials hope they can use to remodel the newly acquired space at 133 W. Main Street.

“It is the first time that Lakeland has had a footprint, a physical footprint, in the community for a very, very long time,” says Dr. Lynn Todman, vice president of health equity at Spectrum Health. “I know that Benton Harbor residents have been very clear that they would like a physical presence in the community and so we’re able to provide that physical presence through this facility.”

(Spectrum Health)

Officials with Spectrum Health say they’ve already spent over $4 million on the project; however, they can’t give an accurate overall estimated cost due to inflation, supply chain issues and other unexpected costs.

“I convinced my colleagues that this was a priority for me,” said Upton regarding the earmark needed to make this project happen, “This has been a process that started a year ago. We didn’t have earmarks for a number of years in the House...I was one within our republican caucus that spoke in favor of earmarks because why see this to just the administration?”

Rep. Upton will be touring multiple organizations through Thursday.

