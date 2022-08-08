Michigan Street in South Bend temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City and tribal leaders gathered in downtown South Bend on Monday to temporarily rename Michigan Street.

The street was renamed “Four Winds Invitational Drive” in recognition of the Four Winds Invitational, which is part of the Epson Tour (the second tier/developmental tour of the LPGA Tour).

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians partners with the city every year to rename the street. Officials say they’re excited to be a part of the tournament.

“When we partner with the local cities, we’re not only benefiting our tribal citizens, but (also) the surrounding communities,” says Rebecca Richards, tribal chairwoman for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. “We like to do that and show that we’re a good neighbor, and we really support and try to be involved in the community.”

The tournament kicks off on Friday, Aug. 12, at the South Bend Country Club.

