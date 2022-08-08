Michigan Street in South Bend temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’

By Alex Almanza
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City and tribal leaders gathered in downtown South Bend on Monday to temporarily rename Michigan Street.

The street was renamed “Four Winds Invitational Drive” in recognition of the Four Winds Invitational, which is part of the Epson Tour (the second tier/developmental tour of the LPGA Tour).

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians partners with the city every year to rename the street. Officials say they’re excited to be a part of the tournament.

“When we partner with the local cities, we’re not only benefiting our tribal citizens, but (also) the surrounding communities,” says Rebecca Richards, tribal chairwoman for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. “We like to do that and show that we’re a good neighbor, and we really support and try to be involved in the community.”

The tournament kicks off on Friday, Aug. 12, at the South Bend Country Club.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings
A man was reportedly shot near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue late Sunday afternoon.
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
The home is considered a total loss.
One killed in LaPorte County fire
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
House fire on S.R. 23
Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire

Latest News

Strong offensive line ready to lead Cavemen.
Strong offensive line ready to lead Cavemen
Winning experiences help Irish coaching staff in camp.
Winning experiences help Irish coaching staff in camp
The Senate on Sunday passed Democrats' sweeping health care, tax and climate bill.
Local, national leaders react to inflation reduction bill
Their message—cool your engines and slow down.
Mishawaka officials share safety tips ahead of upcoming school year