Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon.

A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue.

A man reported being hit by gunfire and allegedly drove himself to the 1600 block of Stevens Avenue.

He was transported for treatment, and his current condition is unknown.

This is an active investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 574-295-7070. Anonymous tips can also be made to Michiana Crime Stoppers (574-288-STOP) or to tips@elkhartpolice.org

