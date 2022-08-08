Large response to South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire in South Bend Monday morning.

It happened in the 22000 block of S.R. 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend.

Fire officials tell 16 News Now the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

They believe the home was vacant when the blaze began, but investigations are still underway.

A few firefighters were treated on scene for exhaustion, but they did not need to be hospitalized.

