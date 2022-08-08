Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County.

Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party.

Potts will be laid to rest on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Calvary Tabernacle, which is located at 606 N. Elm Street in Three Oaks. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, Emma Thomson—who served as Walorski’s communications director—will be laid to rest this week in her home state of Pennsylvania.

Thomson’s visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Westmont Presbyterian Church in Johnstown. A funeral service will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at the same church.

Arrangements were announced last week for Walorski and Edith Schmucker, a 56-year-old Nappanee woman who also died in the crash.

