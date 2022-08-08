First Alert Forecast: PM Storms Monday, Lower Humidity on the Way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A few scattered showers during the morning under cloudy skies. A few peaks of sunshine in the early afternoon. Highs will get back into the middle 80s with higher humidity. As a cold front moves into Michiana during the afternoon a line of scattered thunderstorms and downpours will likely develop and move across Michiana. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with these storms. Storms will begin to develop after 2pm and begin to move south and east across the area. Storms exit by 11pm. Temperatures will drop into the evening and the humidity will lower quickly. High of 85 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

HIGH SWIM RISK: This means that red flags will likely be posted along Lake Michigan beaches throughout the day. The breezy conditions and chance for storms will create 2–4-foot waves and stronger currents. The high swim risk is posted so beachgoers will remain OUT OF THE WATER for the day. Stay safe and stay dry today.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will move across Michiana. Those exit to the south and east by 11pm. Winds will shift behind the front to the north and west and this will drop the humidity drastically into Tuesday. A much more comfortable feel to the air for the rest of the week. Low of 65 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds out of the north keep a comfortable temperature and level of humidity throughout the day. Much different than the past week, in a good way! Very comfortable in the afternoon with a high in the upper 70s and a light breeze. High of 78 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

MODERATE SWIM RISK: There will likely be yellow flags posted along Lake Michigan beaches throughout Tuesday. Choppy waves and strong currents are possible. Stay safe if you plan to head near the water.

WEDNESDAY: Staying mild with lower humidity and much more sunshine throughout the day. Highs will reach back into the lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the day. The very comfortable pattern continues with no chance of rain. High of 82 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few more clouds will return during the afternoon on Thursday. There is a slight chance of a few scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s through the end of the week with very little if any chance of showers. The next chance for thunderstorms will come during the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, August 7th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 86

Sunday’s Low: 75

Precipitation: 0.01″

