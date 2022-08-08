CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings
A man was reportedly shot near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue late Sunday afternoon.
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
The home is considered a total loss.
One killed in LaPorte County fire
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
House fire on S.R. 23
Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire

Latest News

Bill would rename VA clinic in honor of Rep. Walorski
Bill would rename VA clinic in honor of Rep. Walorski
Fallout and reaction continues after state passes abortion ban
Calls to create a mental health crisis response team amid officer-involved shooting.
Calls to create mental health crisis response team
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death