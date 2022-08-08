Bill to change name of VA clinic in honor of late congresswoman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana state delegation introduced a bill to rename the St. Joseph County Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka after the late Representative Jackie Walorski.

16 News Now has covered the congresswoman’s dedication to the veterans for years, and now, the state delegation is trying to dedicate this building in her honor.

It’s no secret that Congresswoman Jackie Walorski loved working with veterans. As an Air Force veteran’s daughter, it’s easy to see where her dedication and appreciation for the veteran’s community originated.

Now, the state delegation is putting a bill forward to rename the St. Joseph County VA Clinic to the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”

“I think this is a wonderful way to honor her name, and she’s always been a fighter for the veterans, and I think it’s a real good idea,” said U.S. Army Veteran James Schroff.

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was a champion for our nation’s military veterans, working on reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of services.

“I think that would be a great idea,” said Veteran Service Officer for St. Joseph County Kevin Kelsheimer. “Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was a big help to veterans. If they had any problems, they went to her, or if we could not solve any problems, we went to her office.”

While Walorski was not a veteran, she served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms and served on the House Armed Services Committee.

“I am really pleased that they are honoring her in this way,” said Helen Epley, a mother of a U.S. Veteran. “She was a very great representative for our state, and I’m very proud of her. She always took care of the veterans; I do know that.”

Being from here in St. Joseph County, her appreciation for veterans was well known, and they will tell you that she was always ready to help.

“She was an advocate for the veterans, totally,” said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Troy Kennedy. “If she knew you were a veteran, she’d hunt you down. She’d come into a room, and if she knew you were a veteran, she’s always right there, shaking your hand and asking if there’s anything you need help with. You go to her office, and she’d help you, and that’s what I liked about her. She was one of us.”

Congressman Jim Banks from Indiana’s Third District also weighed in on the name change, saying, “I can think of a no more fitting tribute than to name a VA facility in Indiana’s 2nd district after my friend Rep. Jackie Walorski. Jackie fought tirelessly to serve veterans in her district, and renaming this facility in her honor ensures Rep. Walorski’s legacy of public service will live on for a long time to come.”

