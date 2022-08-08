2nd Chance Pets: Wildflower, Willow & Woody

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to three kittens named Wildflower, Willow, and Woody. Baell says all three of them were found in a wood pile, along with another kitten who has already been adopted.

They are all 4 months old. Woody is a male, while Wildflower and Willow are females. All three of them have been vaccinated, and neutered/spayed.

Baell says Wildflower, Willow, and Woody love people! They are also very adventurous and playful!

If you want to adopt Wildflower, Willow, and/or Woody—or any other pet—you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also visit the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

