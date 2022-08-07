Sunday Morning Spotlight: Burn Boot Camp-Granger

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The owners of the new Burn Boot Camp franchise in Granger sat down with Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight.

Co-Owners Mandy and Andy Kinnukan opened up their location in July in Granger. With more than 300 Burn Boot Camp locations across the country, there is now one in reach of Michiana residents.

People who sign up to go to ‘camp’ will get a 45-minute high-intensity workout focusing on strength or cardio, and workouts can be modified to fit anyone’s athletic ability.

It’s also easy to fit in workouts even if you have a busy schedule with their complimentary childcare and multiple camp times each week.

“We love this area. We were looking for a local business we could invest in and that we could bring to this community. Something that’s just different and Burn Boot Camp really aligned with our core values as a family,” Mandy said.

You can head to their website to learn more about how you can test out some camps without any costs.

