South Bend Police investigating several overnight shootings

All victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries
(KCTV5 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says its Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in multiple people being hurt by apparent gunfire.

Officers responded to at least three separate shooting scenes from just before 12 a.m. to just after 4 a.m. The scenes included the 3400 block of W. Western Avenue, the 1900 block of W. Western Avenue, and the 500 block of Johnson Street.

It is unclear how many people were hurt, but police say many of the victims took themselves to the hospital, and they were all treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to interview witnesses and process evidence.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

