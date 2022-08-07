South Bend churches prepare for backpack giveaway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year, thanks to South Bend churches coming together.

Along with Clay Church, other churches preparing for the August 13th giveaway are Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic and Vida Nueva. Along with backpacks and school supplies, volunteers will also be giving away Christ Child referrals for new coats, socks, shoes, uniforms and other items.

“We’re in the process of packing 500-plus backpacks for our community. And it’s a great group of volunteers. And we’re just excited to help our community while school starts up,” explained organizers Jill Harms and Sue Zumbrun. “This is a collaboration with a number of different churches so it’s not just one. It’s, I don’t know, four or five at least each year. And so to bring lots of churches together from different denominations is just a beautiful thing.”

The backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis next Saturday, August 13th, from 10 to noon at the Clay Church Firehouse Campus located at 17646 Cleveland Road.

