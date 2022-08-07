House fire in Michigan City leaves house in shambles
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday leaves a house in shambles in Michigan City.
Fire officials were called to the scene around 4:00 A.M. to a house on NE Suburban Dr. just off of W 700 N. The La Porte County corner was on the scene. We do not have any information on any injuries from the fire at this time.
The home is considered a total loss.
This is a developing story.
